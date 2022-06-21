DeKalb Municipal Band concert features soprano soloist

DeKALB – The DeKalb Municipal Band, conducted by Kirk Lundbeck, continues its 168th season with a performance featuring soprano Terri Crain Goodman.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

Goodman is a graduate of Sycamore High School and earned degrees in both vocal music and music education from Northern Illinois University. She taught K-12 general and choral music and directed theater in the Mt.Morris, Oregon and Sycamore school districts for 26 years. She continues to maintain a private voice studio and is the public relations specialist at Bill White’s C.A.R. Hospital.

Goodman is active in theater, having directed, music directed, produced and held starring roles in numerous plays and musicals over the past 40 years. She has worked with theater groups in Naperville, Wheaton, Freeport, Dixon and Sycamore and was honored in 2014 to be a SCOTY Award recipient from Stage Coach Players in DeKalb. She will play the title role in Stage Coach’s August production of “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

Goodman will perform “Everything’s Comin’ Up Roses” from the musical “Gypsy,” the Etta James classic “At Last,” and “Being Alive” from the musical “Company.”

Other numbers on the program include “The Circus Bee,” “Clarinet Boogie” and “Belle of the Ball.”

For more information, visit www.dekalbmunicipalband.com.