DeKalb aviation group celebrates International Aerobatics Day with local events

DeKALB – International Aerobatic Club Chapter One will celebrate International Aerobatics Day with a practice day and cookout from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport. Observers are welcome to attend.

During the practice day, IAC Chapter One members will talk about aviation and the sport of aviation aerobatics. They will fly in an aerobatic practice box and some pilots will practice their maneuvers to prepare for competitions later this year. Some pilots at the practice day will be flying for fun recreationally and others may be earning an IAC Achievement Award, which will recognize their aerobatic proficiency.

The International Aerobatic Club is a division of the Experimental Aircraft Association, and a division of the National Aeronautic Association responsible for the administration, management and promotion of the sport of aerobatics in the U.S.

DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport is located at 3232 Pleasant St. in DeKalb.

For more information about EAA and its programs, call 800-564-6322 or visit www.eaa.org. For more information about the IAC, visit www.iac.org.