St. Paul’s to host riders in cross-country bike ride for cancer

DeKALB – St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host riders in the Ulman Foundation’s 4K for Cancer on Friday. The bikers are riding from Baltimore to San Francisco.

The church will serve as a shelter for 28 of the 4K’s participants for the evening. Church members will serve a pot luck dinner that evening and offer a simple breakfast the next morning before the riders resume biking in the 4K.

Bikers in the 2019 Ulman Foundation's 4K for Cancer ride share a meal at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in DeKalb. Riders in this year's event will stop at the church on Friday, June 24. (Photo provided by Rev. Barbara A.T. Wilson )

The Ulman Foundation sponsors several 4,500-plus mile cross-country bike rides to raise support every year and asks churches and community groups to house participants along their ride.

The Ulman Foundation of Baltimore helps support young adults dealing with cancer. The foundation originally began in 1997 when 19-year-old Doug Ulman was diagnosed with cancer and was frustrated by the lack of resources and the unique needs of young adults affected by the disease. The 4K for Cancer bike ride began as a student effort for the foundation in 2001 and has grown into its own independent nonprofit organization.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 900 Normal Road in DeKalb. For information, call the church at 815-756-4888 or visit www.stpaulsdekalb.org.