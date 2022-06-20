Elder Care Services hosts showing of ‘Up’

DeKALB – Elder Care Services invites the community to its second annual Movie Night Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb.

The event will feature the family-friendly Pixar film, “Up.” The movie tells the story of Carl, a 78-year-old balloon salesman who is about to fulfill a lifelong dream. He ties thousands of balloons to his house and flies away to the South American wilderness for an adventure. Carl, however, is unaware that a little boy named Russell was aboard the house after it left the ground.

Tickets cost $12 in advance, $10 for ages 60 and older and ages 18 and younger, and $15 at the door.

Tickets are available at the Elder Care Services office, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, or by calling 815-758-6550. They also are available online at www.egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the the Egyptian Theatre Box Office at 815-758-1225.