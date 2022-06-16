DeKalb Police association sets 21st annual golf outing

DeKALB – The DeKalb Police Benevolent and Protective Association will host its 21st annual charity golf outing at 1 p.m. July 9 at River Heights Golf Course, 1020 Sharon Drive.

Four-person teams will play in a scramble format. The fee is $70 per player and includes golf, riding cart, lunch before golf and dinner after golf.

There also are several sponsorship levels available.

Those who wish to sponsor a hole, donate a raffle prize, enter a team or join an existing team as an individual, should contact Cmdr. Chad McNett at the DeKalb Police Department before June 27 at 815-748-8439 or chad.mcnett@cityofdekalb.com.