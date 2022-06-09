Mary K. Roberts Foundation awards scholarships to Sycamore High School graduates

A total of $26,611 in scholarships has been awarded by the Mary K. Roberts Scholarship Foundation for the 2022-23 school year. The scholarship fund is administered by First Midwest Bank.

The selection of recipients is restricted to graduates of Sycamore High School who major in special education, nursing, social work or sociology.

Those receiving scholarships for the 2022-23 year are Joan Balongag, Reese Hill, Grace Knapp, Megan Sapita, Lauren Harris, Lily Bickley, Micah Kurtzman and Erin Templin.

The foundation was created after the death of Mary K. Roberts, who resided in Sycamore from 1972 to 1988. Since its inception in 1989, the foundation has awarded $767,401 in scholarships.

Information and application forms are available through the Sycamore High School guidance office or through the wealth management department of First Midwest Bank, 230 W. State St. in Sycamore.