Sycamore Library hosts summer reading challenge

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Public Library’s summer reading challenge, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” is underway.

The challenge, designed for people of all ages to explore new ideas, books and activities, runs through July 25. Participants are eligible to win badges and prizes as they read and engage in activities.

Participants can keep track of their reading progress by using the Beanstack app or by using a paper log available at the Sycamore Public Library or on the library’s website.

To register for the summer reading challenge, visit the Beanstack website or login through the app. For forms and more information about online tracking, visit sycamorelibrary.org/summer-reading-challenge.

If you have any specific questions about the program, email jillc@sycamorelibrary.org.