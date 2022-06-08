Sycamore Farmers’ Market returns to downtown

SYCAMORE – A crowd gathered downtown Tuesday for the seasonal kickoff of the Sycamore Farmers’ Market, which returned to the bustling lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse this year.

The market, hosted by Discover Sycamore, will be held 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday from June through September.

The market featured specialty goods like freshly baked breads and confections, organic herbs, fresh-cut and potted flowers, annual and perennials, olive oils, fresh home-made sauces, local honey and jams, live music, and handcrafted products from area artists.

Newcomers Leah and Piper Brooks took advantage of the sunny afternoon Tuesday following Monday’s thunderstorms to walk around the lawn and pick up samples from the slew of vendors.

“We just moved to Sycamore in September, so this is our first farmers market that we’ve been to,” said Leah Brooks. “I love supporting local. We are really excited to come out as much as we can.”

The 17th annual market encouraged patrons to shop locally grown produce, fresh from the farm and gave the community a chance to talk with each vendor on how they make its product.

For market-goes, that means a chance to try new things each week.

“I’m trying to put it on the calendar every Tuesday, so I just got samples of different things,” said Leah Brooks.

10-year-old Piper Brooks said her favorite stand was the Tin Shed Farm, a county farm at 680 Hopkins Lane in Sycamore stand that sells eggs, honey, fruits, vegetables and other homemade goods.

Jill Franke runs Tin Shed Farm and said she produces everything herself.

“I have a tiny little three-acre farm,” Franke said. “I’ve got dairy goats, laying hens and honey bees, and then some fruit crops. We tap the maple trees to make the maple syrup.”

Tin Shed Farm’s set-up featured everything from goat milk soap and beeswax lip balm to baked goods. Franke said all of the soaps are scented with essential oils.

Stojan’s Family Farm, a generational farm located in Maple Park, was one of the first stands placed right inside the courthouse lawn, offering variety fresh goods. The stand offered fresh asparagus, rhubarb, different types of herb, vegetable and flower plants and popcorn.

Danielle Stojan said it is still early, and as the season progresses, she hopes to bring more produce offerings to her family farm stand at the Sycamore market.































