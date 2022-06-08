Federated Church in Sycamore to host annual Book Sale

SYCAMORE – The Federated Church in Sycamore, 612 W. State St., will host its annual book sale June 16-18.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. There will be a $5 early bird admission fee for those who attend the sale between 10 a.m. and noon Thursday.

Hard cover books will cost $1 while paperbacks and children’s books will cost 50 cents. On Saturday, books will be sold for $5 per bag.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund general church ministries. Parking is available behind the building, off of Greeley Street, and the building is handicapped accessible.

For more information, call the church office at 815-895-2706.