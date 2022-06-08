DeKalb community works to beautify central business district

DeKALB – DeKalb High School students, downtown merchants and master gardeners recently worked together to help beautify a dozen areas in DeKalb’s central business district.

The projects were completed over two weekends in May, according to a news release. About 30 people representing a dozen downtown businesses and organizations, along with Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson, gathered on May 21 in Van Buer Plaza to plant hundreds of colorful annuals in the downtown’s in-ground planters.

University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners planted about 50 containers throughout downtown DeKalb on Saturday, May 14. (Photo provided by Scott Zak )

Assistant Public Works Director Andy Raih welcomed the extra hands and thanked the group for their work. Raih said the businesses will be responsible for maintaining the beds and Public Works will water the plants.

The project originated from the Downtown Merchants group and the City’s Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission.

On May 14, more than a dozen University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners continued a 20-plus year tradition of collaborating with Public Works to plant almost 50 containers scattered throughout downtown.

The Master Gardeners primarily focus their efforts on education and volunteer their time at nearly a half dozen sites including demonstration gardens and projects involving food donation/community gardens, according to Extension Program Coordinator Connie Handel.

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes (middle) thanked DeKalb High School horticulture students who participated in the downtown planting on Friday, May 13. (Photo provided by Scott Zak )

On May 13, Sarah Peterson’s DHS horticulture students also participated in the downtown planting project. The group grows the flowers in their school greenhouse, which they then add to planters near the DeKalb Public Library.

Peterson said she would like the students to think about planting pollinator plants in the containers next year to attract butterflies.