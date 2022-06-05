Meet and greet new Sycamore City Manager in June

SYCAMORE – Sycamore residents are invited to get to know their new city manager during an open house hosted by Mayor Steve Braser set for June 20.

Braser will host an open house with City Manager Michael Hall from 4:30 to 7 p.m. June 20 in the council chambers on the second floor of the Sycamore City Center, 308 W. State St. downtown.

The event is open to the public, according to a news release. Light refreshments will be served.

New Sycamore City Manager, Michael Hall during Monday, Jan. 7, city council meeting. (Shane Taylor)

Hall was appointed city manager on Jan. 3, and most recently served as village manager of a Milwaukee suburb. Hall was approved with an unanimous City Council vote for a $130,000 annual contract which extends through 2025.

Hall holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Utah and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Colorado State University, according to the city of Sycamore.