Somonauk Public Library announces summer reading program

SOMONAUK - The Somonauk Public Library, will hold an event to encourage reading on June 13 as part of the library’s summer reading program.

The library at 700 E. LaSalle St., in Somonauk, will hold a “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” beginning Monday, June 13. According to a news release, the library will host a range of free activities for children, teens and adults to encourage a love and support of reading over the next two months.

The “Read Beyond the Beaten Path Program” will feature themed events including movies, craft days, story hours, STEM and special programs for children of all ages to participate in. Participants will also be able to win in prizes for reaching their reading goals. Registration for the program will take place throughout the summer and will take place in person at the library. The reading program will also help participants prevent summer reading loss.

To learn about the summer reading program, call 815-498-2440.