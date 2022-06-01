Kishwaukee Valley Art League to host annual art show

SYCAMORE – More than 60 artisans will offer art and craft items for sale at the Kishwaukee Valley Art League’s 51st annual Northern Illinois Art Show on June 4-5.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore.

The art show will feature a variety of art mediums including laser crafts, wood carvings, watercolors on birch bark, garden art, ceramics, acrylic, watercolor, oil, alcohol ink, pastel paintings, photography, jewelry, mosaic, collage, soaps and candles, fabric items, furniture, metal sculpture, gourd art, fused glass, and hand woven rugs.

This handmade purse was created by artist Nicki Martin, who will participate in the Northern Illinois Art Show. (photo provided by Alec Rossiter )

Additional artwork will be available for purchase in the Kishwaukee Valley Art League group tent for KVAL artists who do not wish to have their own individual booth space.

Work featured in the art show will be judged by Vince Chiaramonte. Awards will be given for Best of Show, first, second, and third places. New artists also have been recruited to display their work at the show.

This folk art painting was created by Valerie Weberpal, who will participate in the Northern Illinois Art Show June 4-5. (Photo provided by Alec Rossiter )

KVAL will hold its Art of Giving raffle to offer attendees the opportunity to win original pieces of artwork donated by league members and other vendors. Proceeds from the raffle will support the league’s philanthropy program, which honors art students from Sycamore and DeKalb high schools and Kishwaukee College. The program also gives monetary awards to the schools’ art departments and donates art supplies to several local charities every year.

Boy Scout Troop 33 will sell food and beverages at the art show and music will be provided by Cole Brandt.

The art show is sponsored by Discover Sycamore, Shaw Media and KVAL patrons Waste Management, Hy-Vee and Friends of KVAL, OC Creative.

KVAL’s Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., will be open during the art show. Attendees are welcome to visit the gallery to see additional work created by league members.



