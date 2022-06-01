June 01, 2022
DeKalb County Mental Health Board seeks community input to improve area resources

The DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board office, located at 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

The DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board has launched a survey to learn about how residents think, feel, act, make choices and deal with stress.

The survey will educate the board about how residents feel about mental health and how residents think help should be provided when needed.

The Mental Health Board will then work with partners to provide access and services to the community. Input is needed to collect the best information possible to provide these services. Those who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing for one of three $100 Visa gift cards or one of five $25 Visa gift cards.

The survey can be completed online at surveymonkey.com/r/CEBiB2022, or with paper copies available from the Mental Health Board office, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, at 815-899-4960.

For information, visit dekalbcounty.org/departments/mental-health-board.