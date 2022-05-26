Kishwaukee College hires Jeff Tamraz as new Bowling Head Coach

MALTA - Kishwaukee College announced Jeff Tamraz has been hired as the head coach for the men’s and women’s bowling teams.

According to a news release, Tamraz hopes to connect with area athletes who are looking to continue their athletic careers at the college level with Kishwaukee College’s bowling program, which began in the fall of 2020.

Jeff Tamraz has bowled since he was seven, the release states, and has been a longtime fixture in local leagues and United States Bowling Congress events. Tamraz was coached by Suburban Windy City USBC Hall of Famer David Tamraz. He bowled in junior programs at St. Charles Bowl and local travel leagues. He continues to compete in United States Bowling Congress tournaments and bowl in local leagues.

For more information on the bowling teams at Kishwaukee College, contact Jeff Tamraz at jtamraz@kish.edu or 815-825- 9369 or visit www.kishkougars.com. For more information on Kishwaukee College, visit www.kish.edu.