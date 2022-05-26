Cortland Girl Scout named part of Top 10 Girl Scout Cookie Entrepreneurs for 2022

CORTLAND - Cortland Troop 205 Girl Scout Lydia Miller placed ninth in the Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois Top 10 Girl Scout Cookie Entrepreneurs for 2022.

According to a news release, Miller sold 2,406 packages of cookies during cookie season from Friday, Dec. 31 of 2021 to Sunday, March 27.

Girl Scouts sold their Girl Scout Cookies in innovative ways including cookie business websites, pop-up cookie booths, working with DoorDash, and selling cookies door-to-door.

During Girl Scout Cookie season, local Girl Scouts set out to sell cookies while also building entrepreneurial and business skills imperative for leadership and future success. Skills learned in the cookie program also influenced later success with data showing more than half of Girl Scout alumnae in business say the cookie program was beneficial to skills they possess today, such as money management, goal-setting, and public speaking.

To learn more about the Girl Scouts, visit www.girlscoutsni.org or call 844-476-4463.