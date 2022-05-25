June 2 lecture highlights local museums

DeKALB – With more than 15 historical organizations, DeKalb County offers a wealth of information for tourists, family genealogists and local history buffs.

On Thursday, June 2, at the Ellwood House Museum, join representatives from organizations in the central part of the county to learn what there is to do, how to get involved, and what exciting initiatives are underway. Highlighted groups include the Blackwell Museum of Education, DeKalb Area Women’s Center, Joseph Glidden Homestead, and Pick Museum of Anthropology.

The one-hour program will take place at noon in the Ellwood House Museum’s Visitor Center at 420 Linden Place in DeKalb. A virtual option also is available.

“Museum Spotlight: Central DeKalb County” is the second of three events highlighting local history organizations. The talks are part of “Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore,” a free lecture series offered in collaboration by the Ellwood House Museum and DeKalb County History Center.

To register, visit the DeKalb County History Center’s website, dekalbcountyhistory.org and scroll down to “Upcoming Events.”

Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.