DeKalb bugler to participate in Taps Across America to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

DeKALB - A nationwide campaign to honor fallen solders across the country on Memorial Day will see musicians playing the tribute tune, “Taps” at 3 p.m. Monday, including one local bugler.

Taps Across America was started in 2000 and invites anyone to participate in the somboer 24-note bugle call at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day and to hold a minute of silence for military personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty for the United States.

Michael Embrey of DeKalb, who served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, will be one of what’s expected to be thousands to join the call on Memorial Day. Embrey is a retired Northern Illinois University marching band director and DeKalb area musician, also involved in local veterans tributes and the American Legion DeKalb Post No. 66.

He said he’s aware of several others in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin who will also participate.

He won’t know how many will join him until the day.

“We get a post notification that they performed,” Embrey said. “Normally, they put it on Facebook or social media, but we never know until it happens.”

“Taps” programs aren’t new to Embrey, who’s a traveled bugler.

“Last November I was invited to Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for 100th anniversary,” Embrey said. “There are programs throughout the year, it is pretty cool.”







