‘Always an adventure around the corner’: Dutch man stops in DeKalb on walk around world

DeKALB – For Tom Boerman, walking around the world is not a goal, it’s a lifestyle.
Boerman, 35, began his walk around the world on May 8, 2021. He has already crossed Europe, starting in the Netherlands and ending in Istanbul, Turkey.
On April 16, 2022, Boerman began walking across North America, beginning on the east coast in Delaware. He plans to end on the west coast in Vancouver, Canada. On average, Boerman walks 25 to 35 miles a day.
He has already walked across the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana and walked across Illinois from May 20 through May 25. In Illinois, he spent the night in Bourbonnais in Kankakee County, Diamond in Grundy County, Newark in Kendall County, DeKalb in DeKalb County and Rockford in Winnebago County. After Illinois, he plans to walk north through Wisconsin and Minnesota, crossing into Canada. After North America, Boerman is thinking of traversing Australia.
Boerman said he prefers walking through the countryside.
“In the country, people are laid-back, open and more friendly,” Boerman said. “I try to avoid cities. … I’ve heard so much about America, and I’m going to explore it my way – by seeing the countryside.”
Boerman has walked along the rolling hills of Amish farmlands in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and saw snow while passing the Appalachian Mountains. He’s also experienced a few 80-degree spring days. He said the flat farmlands of the Midwest remind him of dairy farms back in the Netherlands.
“I’m walking every single mile with a buggy behind me,” Boerman said. “I’m writing poems and essays about my adventure, trying to show that humanity still exists. I’ll write about the highs and the lows. I’m walking not to escape society but to get to know society.”
He is also walking to raise $100,000 for four schools in Nepal that were devastated during a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 which killed nearly 9,000 people and injured more than 21,000.
“I’m walking to help rebuild four schools in Nepal,” Boerman said. “It’s too expensive for them to rebuild the four schools. There are 900 children walking in flip flops with no running water, no glass in the windows and attending school six days a week in horrible conditions, even in the freezing cold. It’s not a good situation, and I’m trying to help.”
Donations can be made online on www.whydonate.nl/donate/iwalkaroundtheworld/en.
A walk to remember...for 25,000 miles
Five years ago, Boerman was depressed, suicidal and dealing with addiction. While he spent more than a year in rehab, Boerman created a bucket list of things he wanted to do and places he wanted to go to before he died.
Interested in a minimalistic lifestyle, Boerman decided to sell his company and quit his job, leave his native country of the Netherlands, sell all of his belongings and put on his walking shoes to traverse around the world. He has already visited all seven continents and 50 countries. After walking across Europe, Boerman said that his bucket list has only expanded and that the list is still growing.
There have only been 14 people to pedestrian circumnavigate the world by either running or walking, according to the the Guinness Book of World Records. The book sets the requirements for a circumnavigation on foot as “traveling 18,000 miles and crossing four continents.” Boerman hopes to be the first person to walk across all seven continents by foot, which is more than 25,000 miles.
“I wasn’t happy, and I started a journey of self-love and self-acceptance,” Boerman said. “Now I am free like a bird. I love this way of traveling. I’m alone with my thoughts, and I’m meeting new people. … I wake up in the morning and have no idea where I’m going to go, what I’m going to see, where I’m going to sleep. It’s a fascinating way of living. If you travel, you have a different view on the world and about humanity.”
Boerman ‘still believes in humanity’
Boerman walks across the world with a small buggy that he pulls behind him using a waist harness. He often listens to audiobooks as he walks.
“Everything I own and bring with me is functional,” Boerman said. “I have a tent, a sleeping bag, a water purifier and a pot to cook. I have some clothes and a spare pair of shoes. I am self-sufficient and go wherever I want.”
Boerman carries with him food essentials, including water, peanut butter, bananas, bread and noodles. He sometimes stops into supermarkets to buy food.
“I live from what other people are giving me most of the time,” Boerman said. “People offer me things. It sounds weird, but it works. People are willing to help. They take me in, offer me food and dinner and a shower. It’s wonderful. I don’t need much, just a few square feet to pitch my tent and some water.”
Boerman said that peoples’ hospitality changed his worldview.
“I still believe in humanity, and they’re showing it still exists,” he said. “Most people are good. They’re kind and want to help.”
In Morris, Boerman was treated to lunch at Dairy Queen and invited to watch a little league baseball tournament. He said he watched his first-ever baseball game while eating a hot dog and drinking Coca-Cola.
While walking, Boerman often gets asked if he needs help as he walks along the side of the road.
“The main reason I travel is because I’m interested in all of the cultures,” Boerman said. “I’ve really gotten to know the cultures. In Iran, they were the most hospitable. Last year, I spent time around Christmas in Jordan, in the desert with Bedouins. We were able to communicate using Google Translate. I know some Arabic but just the basics.”
Boerman said the most difficult part of his journey is finding sleeping accommodations, whether in a house or space for his tent in a backyard. To repay families that share their hospitality, Boerman tells them stories of his worldly travels.
“It’s difficult to find accommodations, and every country has its pros and its cons,” Boerman said. “Here people are cheering me on, pulling over, asking me how I’m doing and giving me money for charity, food and water. This journey has taught me that there’s always an adventure around the corner. You never know what’s going to happen. It’s an interesting way of living, and I embrace it.”
For information about Boerman’s adventures, visit www.iwalkaroundtheworld.com or his journey’s Facebook page. While on the website, visitors can follow Boerman’s GPS, which tracks his movements in real time with a 10-minute delay. They can also donate to help finance Boerman’s trip or fundraise to rebuild the four schools in Nepal.