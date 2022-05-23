4th Ward DeKalb alderman to host ward meeting Wednesday

DeKALB – DeKalb Alderman Greg Perkins will host a Fourth Ward meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the Kiwanis Park Shelter, 391 Fairview Drive, DeKalb.

The meeting will be held in-person only, but attendees are allowed to record or livestream the meeting.

Perkins will provide opening remarks and will discuss concerns, opportunities and issues within DeKalb, specifically in the Fourth Ward. City Manager Bill Nicklas and City Engineer Zac Gill also will attend the meeting. Time will be allotted for attendees to comment.

Residents can forward topics for discussion to greg.perkins@cityofdekalb.com. Those will be presented at the meeting and feedback shared when possible.