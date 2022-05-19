May 19, 2022
Keicher to partner with Kishwaukee Family YMCA for blood drive

By Shaw Local News Network
Northwestern Medicine file photo of a blood drive held in May at Delnor Hospital in Geneva. The nation's blood supply is down about 10%, and more donors are needed.

SYCAMORE – State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, will partner with the Kishwaukee Family YMCA to host a blood drive next month.

The drive will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, in the multi-purpose room of the YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred.

A photo ID is required to donate blood. Donors will receive a portable Bluetooth speaker while supplies last. Residents interested in donating blood are encouraged to make an appointment soon because of limited space. Time slots for appointments will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

To make an appointment, call 800-786-4483 or contact keicher@ilhousegop.org. Appointments also can be made online at donate.illinois.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5600648.

For questions or information, call Keicher’s district office at 815-748-3494.