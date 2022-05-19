FNBO awards community impact grants

DeKALB – First National Bank of Omaha recently awarded $880,000 in Impact grants to 44 organizations in Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Texas and South Dakota.

The grants support programs dedicated to affordable housing and neighborhood stability, as well as entrepreneurship and small business development.

In Illinois, FNBO awarded $85,000 to five organizations including $10,000 to DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation.

Grants supporting affordable housing and neighborhood stability programs went to Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity in Montgomery and Habitat for Humanity of Boone County. Other grants supporting entrepreneurship and small business development went to the Waubonsee Community College Foundation and Allies of Community Business in Chicago.

Grants for affordable housing and neighborhood stability programs will help enable FNBO’s community partners to build, rehabilitate or finance about 700 affordable housing units across the bank’s footprint. Grants supporting entrepreneurship and small business development initiatives will help create around 3,500 jobs.

First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $26 billion in assets and nearly 5,000 employee associates across at least nine states.

For information about FNBO’s Impact initiatives, visit fnbo.com/impact.



