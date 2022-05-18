DeKalb man grateful to business neighbors for prompt aid after choking at work

DeKALB – What started as a pretty average morning for Paul Ohlson turned into an afternoon that he would never forget.

Ohlson is an insurance agent for Shelter Insurance, and his office is located at Suite 250, 444 E. Hillcrest Drive in DeKalb.

Most mornings, before starting his day, he stops by to say hello to the people working in the office of Walsh & Associates, a financial planning firm, located next door in Suite 230.

Ohlson describes the morning of Wednesday, May 11, as “a pretty average start to the day.”

“I was just in my office working,” Ohlson said. “I work by myself, and I don’t have any employees. I took a drink of my water, and I must have breathed in at the same time I drank, because water got stuck in my windpipe.”

Although Ohlson tried to cough, the water wasn’t clearing his throat.

“I couldn’t get any air in or breathe in, no matter how hard I tried,” Ohlson said. “I tried not to panic. I tried to give myself the Heimlich [Maneuver] when I couldn’t cough it out. I felt like I was going to pass out.”

That’s when Ohlson remembered that Walsh & Associates’ administrative assistant Alice Roberts was next door.

“I know Alice is always there, so I went over there and opened the door,” Ohlson said. “I’m sure she could tell right away that something was wrong. I think I motioned to my throat and to do the Heimlich. She tried a couple of times, and that’s when Tom [Walsh] came out of his office to help.”

Walsh, a wealth adviser, said he was at his desk when he heard Roberts yelling for him.

“[Paul Ohlson] didn’t have the right color on his face, he was choking,” Walsh said. “I started doing the Heimlich on him, trying to open up his airway. He was able to catch his breath, and he was ok.”

Ohlson said it took about five or six attempts of the Heimlich Maneuver for the water to clear and go down his throat.

“After that, I was fine,” Ohlson said. “I jokingly told them, ‘You’re welcome for making your day more interesting. And thank you, because now I can go back to insurance calls.’”

Walsh said that he had never done the Heimlich Maneuver before. The emergency procedure works when a person is choking, and a second person stands behind them, places their arms around the choking person’s waist and performs at least five upward thrust motions with their arms to attempt to dislodge the choking person’s airway.

“It was my first time actually doing it,” Walsh said. “Paul was very appreciative. He works in that office usually alone, and when he realized it wasn’t getting better, he knew he had to find someone to help him or get help. We were fortunate to be able to help him. You never know when you’re going to need somebody or their help.”

Ohlson said that the experience made him grateful for his business neighbors, and he credits Tom Walsh for saving his life.

“It made me realize that tomorrow is promised to no one,” Ohlson said. “If they weren’t there, that could have been my last day on earth. I could have died by myself in an office complex. I’m extremely thankful for them, jumping into action and recognizing how serious it was. They are great people, super nice. I’m very, very appreciative. They allowed me to go home alive to my family that night.”

Ohlson hopes that others that hear his story become familiar with first aid responses and to remain calm if they experience choking.

“Just being familiar with first aid like the Heimlich Maneuver and CPR is very useful and can help others,” Ohlson said. “If it’s happening to you, stay calm. Don’t panic. Go somewhere with others that might be able to help.”

For more information about choking first aid and to learn about the Heimlich Maneuver, visit the American Red Cross’ website at www.redcross.org.