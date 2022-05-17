DeKalb Mutual Aid schedules spring events

DeKALB – DeKalb Mutual Aid Inc. will host two events this spring to help the less fortunate in the community.

A Spring Job Fair is planned from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in the conference room at the University Village office, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb. The event will highlight low-barrier jobs with sustainable wages. Employers include Chipotle, Comfort Inn, Minutemen Staffing, First Student, SureStaff, Integrity Trade Services, Securitas and TransDev Huskie Line. Attendees must wear masks during the event. For more information, call 815-217-8235.

A Spring Cleaning Supply Drive is under way and will continue through Tuesday, June 21, at 151 N. Fourth St., Suite D, in DeKalb. Collected items will be given to families in need. Supplies needed include hand sanitizer, face masks, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, brushes/combs, bar soap, hand soap, feminine products, body wash, toothbrush, toothpaste, toilet paper, dryer sheets, all-purpose cleaner, laundry detergent, pacifiers, baby wipes, baby food/formula, and diapers. Mail-in donations are also accepted. To have your donations picked up, call 815-217-1645.

DeKalb Mutual Aid Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the community together to receive and provide help for those in need. For more information, call 815-217-1645.



