DeKalb County Community Foundation awards $156,455 in grants

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation awarded $156,455 in grants to 22 local nonprofit and public sector organizations this spring to support a variety of programs and projects aimed at serving the needs of the community.

Available in the spring and fall each year, Community Needs Grants are distributed to eligible organizations in DeKalb County. Applications align with five grantmaking interest areas: Arts and Culture, Education, Community Development, Environment & Animal Welfare, and Health & Human Services.

Spring Community Needs Grants recipients include:

• 4-C: Community Coordinated Child Care – $5,000 to support moving expenses

• Barb City Manor Retirement Home – $10,000 to replace an elevator system

• Cor Cantiamo – $3,000 to purchase music for public performances

• Cortland Community Library – $4,000 to expand book shelving

• DeKalb County Community Gardens – $3,000 to purchase farming equipment

• DeKalb Fire Department – $5,000 to purchase bags and mounts for fire equipment tools

• Faith United Methodist Church – $7,500 to update and expand a playground

• Fox Valley Community Services – $7,255 to remodel bathrooms for ADA compliance

• Genoa Township Park District – $1,500 to purchase supplies for an aqua fitness class

• Kirkland Rec League – $14,700 to renovate baseball fields

• Kishwaukee Education Consortium – $25,000 to provide welding equipment for a new educational facility

• Kishwaukee Family YMCA – $5,200 to purchase portable basketball hoops

• Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association – $1,500 to obtain technology for an adult day program

• Little Lambs Preschool – $7,500 to update and expand the Genoa Preschool playground

• Northern Public Radio – $4,000 to connect with Spanish speaking individuals in the community and create informational opportunities for them

• Open Door Rehabilitation Center – $12,000 to purchase a generator

• Preservation of Egyptian Theatre – $5,000 to provide monitors for dressing rooms with live feed of stage

• RAMP – $2,400 to provide supplies for a peer mentoring program

• Sandwich Opera House (ARCH) – $12,500 to repair exterior brick

• Sir Donald Foundation – $10,000 to provide supplies to connect individuals to services after incarceration

• Somonauk Public Library District – $2,400 to provide early literacy and school readiness workstations

• Waterman Lion’s Club Charities – $8,000 to renovate a park shelter

Community Needs Grants receive funding through Community Impact Funds, Field of Interest Funds, and Donor Advised Funds. Donations to any fund at the foundation can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate, or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178.

For questions or more information on grants, email grants@dekalbccf.org.