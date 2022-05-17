Counselors selected for 4-H Day Camp

SYCAMORE – Twenty local teens will serve as camp counselors for the 4-H Day Camp scheduled for June 14-16 at Rock River Christian Camp in Polo.

The camp will provide counselors with an opportunity to make good decisions, learn to be independent, make life-long friendships, and gain new skills. Counselors also will learn to build life skills like employability, responsibility, character, caring and respect.

The 2022 4-H Camp Counselor Team includes Armando Batista of Pecatonica, Carson Conderman of Byron, Grace Costello of Stillman Valley, Allison Duggan of Thomson, Paige Dykstra of Fulto, Katie Eggemeyer of Morrison, Jenna Haas of Stockton, Carissa Hinderman of Warren, Quinn James of Morrison, Ashton Miller of Galena, Lucas Odle of Paw Paw, Maggie Penate of Sycamore, Gracie Prose of Oregon, Sarah and Ellie Rothermel of Durand, Campbell Russo of Rockford, Dawson Stache of Rock City, Logan Tessendorf of Freeport, Haley Thies of Baileyville, and Hannah Zinke of Morrison. The counselors have been participating in mandatory training since February.

Youth can choose to participate in all three days of camp or attend the dates that work best in their schedule. The camp is open to all boys and girls ages 8 to 14 by June 14, 2022. 4-H membership is not required; however, all participants will be expected to comply with the same high behavior standards expected of 4-Hers. Youth need to be interested and excited to have a day of outdoor fun, away from television and technology.