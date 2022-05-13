NAPA AutoCare Centers of DeKalb County centers donates to Pay-It-Forward House

Members of the NAPA AutoCare Centers of DeKalb County recently donated to Pay-It-Forward House, which provides care and support for loved ones who have family going through medical treatment.

A check of $371 was donated to Pay-It-Forward House by several area NAPA centers on April 27, according to a news release. The donation was generated through a portion of oil change sales at NAPA centers in DeKalb County.

Participating centers included: Archer Alignment, Barb City Auto, Bockman’s Auto Care, Bockman’s Truck and Fleet, Motor Works, University Shell and 3-D Auto Repair.