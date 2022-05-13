Homeschooling co-op in DeKalb to host open house

DeKALB – Barb City Co-op will host an open house Friday to share information about home-schooling.

The open house will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the lower level of There’s Fun in Store, 229 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.

The community is invited to attend to learn more about home-schooling and meet with teachers.

Barb City is a secular, inclusive co-op meant to supplement home-school lessons with specialized subjects. It offer classes biweekly for kids in preschool through high school. Registration for fall semester, as well as summer camps, will be open and available.

To enroll in the co-op, there is a cost of $75 per semester per family. Summer camp pricing will have a separate cost.

For information about Barb City Co-op, email cowzroc@gmail.com.