Nicor program replaces aging natural gas pipeline in select Sycamore areas

SYCAMORE - A program by Nicor Gas has identified several aging gas pipelines in Sycamore for replacement, according to a news release.

The replacement, a program called Investing in Illinois, is meant to improve and modernize existing natural gas infrastructure in the area, the release states.

Gas meters also are being replaced from inside homes and businesses. The program already has started in Sycamore, according to the release.

Replacements are underway at the following addresses, according to Nicor:

810 – 1016 Albert Ave.

109 – 131 Alma St.

815 – 927 Birchwood Drive

811 – 937 Esther Ave.

115 – 436 Fair St.

810 – 888 Sunset Lane

306 – 513 West St.

Residents in this area will receive a newsletter highlighting the work being done or will be contacted by an in-person visit from one of Nicor Gas employees or contractors, according to the release.

For information about Investing in Illinois program or to find out if work will be happening in your area visit, nicorgas.com/residential/work-in-your-neighborhood.



