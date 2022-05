GENOA – Genoa American Legion Riders Post 337 will host its next meeting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Lunch will be available before the meeting from noon to 2 p.m.

The Genoa American Legion Riders host lunches from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Weather permitting, a short ride takes place at 2:45 p.m.

The Genoa American Legion Riders are looking for new members and others who would like to ride with them as non-members with the main goal of having fun.