DeKalb Police Department to enforce ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

DeKALB – DeKalb police are expected to step up extra patrols this month for the department’s annual Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” campaign, meant to encourage drivers to use seat belts.

The enforcement campaign runs May 13 through 31, according to a Friday news release from the DeKalb Police Department. “Click It or Ticket” focuses on safety education and law enforcement support to save lives.

“Seat belts have proven to be one of the best ways to save your life in a crash,” Cmdr. Chad McNett said in a news release. “Unfortunately, many still don’t buckle up. Worse yet, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that can be passed on to younger generations who follow the example set by their elders.”

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, a popular time for traveling to visit family and friends. Whether traveling down the block or across the country, the DeKalb Police Department advises buckling up every time. Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%.

While Illinois currently has a 93.5% seat belt use compliance rate, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes. Wearing a seat belt could save thousands of lives each year.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.

During April’s “Distracted Driving” campaign, DeKalb police issued a total of 57 tickets for speeding, cellphone violations, seatbelts and other traffic violations.

The community is asked to report suspicious activity by calling 815-748-8400.