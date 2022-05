DeKALB – Northern Illinois University undergraduate art students will showcase their work at the Roaring 20s art show at Gallery 215.

The show runs through May 14. It is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours will be open from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday. A closing reception will be held from noon to 2 p.m. May 14.

The gallery is located at 215 N. Fourth St. in DeKalb.

For information on the art program at NIU, visit artsbabs.niu.edu.