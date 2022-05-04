VAC to host drive-thru Meals for Mom

SYCAMORE – Voluntary Action Center’s annual Meals for Mom fundraiser will be a drive-thru event this year.

The event benefits VAC’s Meals on Wheels service and will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Voluntary Action Center, 1606 Bethany Road, Sycamore.

The menu includes baked chicken, roasted potatoes, baked beans, roll and butter provided by Tom and Jerry’s and Catering by Diann, and a dessert cookie from Cookies in Crime of DeKalb.

Participants will be entered in a drawing for a jewelry package from Becky Beck’s Jewelry Store and a Mother’s Day themed basket. Participants also can purchase tickets for 50/50 and flower raffles.

Meal tickets cost $25 each or four for $75. Flower raffle tickets cost $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased in advance, or at the drive-thru. Tickets for the 50/50 raffle cost $10 each or three for $20.

Flower raffle winners will be announced after the event, and baskets can be picked up Monday, May 9, at VAC offices.

To buy your tickets, visit https://vacdk.networkforgood.com/events/40654-meals-for-moms-2022.