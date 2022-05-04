‘Four Old Broads’ to take the stage

DeKALB – When former burlesque queen, Beatrice Shelton, attempts to get her friends to join her on a vacation cruise, she runs into problems – starting with the new nurse at Magnolia Place Assisted Living.

That’s where Stage Coach Players’ production of “Four Old Broads” begins.

Written by Leslie Kimbell, “Four Old Broads” is a comedy with a story reminiscent of the 1980s television show “The Golden Girls.” The comedy opens Thursday, May 5, and runs for two weekends.

The story follows Shelton as she attempts to convince her best friend, Eaddy Mae Clayton, to go with her on vacation, but Eaddy is too busy praying. Other things seem strange as well; Maude Jenkins is obsessing over a soap opera and planning her own funeral while Imogene Fletcher is losing her memory and former Elvis impersonator Sam Smith is hitting on every woman in the place.

The cast includes Christy Doherty as Beatrice, Cathy Walker as Eaddy Mae, Barb Kolb as Imogene, Mandy Wescott as Pat, Chris Porterfield as Sam, Darlene Hillman as Maude, and Bethany Williams as Ruby Sue.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. May 5-7 and May 13-14 and 2 p.m. May 8 and May 15.

Tickets cost $15 each or $13 for seniors and children age 13 and younter. Tickets are available by phone at 815-758-1940 or online at www.stagecoachplayers.com.

“Four Old Broads” contains adult language that may not be suitable for audience members of all ages. For this production, SCP recommends, but does not require, those who attend to wear masks covering their nose and mouth.