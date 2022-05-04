Egyptian to host showing of ‘How To Train Your Dragon’

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will host a showing of the movie “How To Train Your Dragon” at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in honor of Nurses Appreciation Week. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

All healthcare workers and first responders who attend the showing will be admitted free of charge to thank them for their hard work and sacrifice. All other attendees are encouraged to make a donation to the theater at the door.

The Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb, is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.