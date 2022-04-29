Memorial Day parade returns to DeKalb this year

DeKALB - After two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DeKalb’s annual Memorial Day parade will return to downtown this year.

The 2020 and 2021 parade had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

The annual event will be held on Monday, May 30, with the parade line-up beginning at 8:30 a.m. at North Third & Locust Street, according to a city news release. The parade is expected to start at 9 a.m.

Lane reconstruction is planned for Lincoln Highway this summer, so officials said the parade will go west down Locust Street before turning north on Linden Place.

According to a press release from the city, those interested in joining the parade are invited to fill out a participation form available at https://tinyurl.com/2p9eebas and on the homepage of the city’s website, cityofdekalb.com. There is no participation fee. The form should be returned to City Hall, 164 E. Lincoln Highway, by Friday, May 13.

The city is also looking for veterans organizations, youth sports teams, service groups, nonprofit organizations, clubs, and members of the faith community to join the parade.

“Since Memorial Day is a solemn holiday, participants are asked to refrain from displaying or carrying advertising material and political banners,” the press release states.

A program on the Ellwood House lawn, 420 E. Linden Place, and a a free tour of the first floor of the Ellwood Mansion museum will follow the parade.

Activities planned for the day are made possible through a collaboration of the city of DeKalb, DeKalb Park District and Ellwood House Museum.