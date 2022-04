SYCAMORE – St. Mary Catholic School, 222 Waterman St. in Sycamore, will hold an open house from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4.

Attendees can tour the school, visit classrooms and see education at St. Mary’s in person.

Tours of the school can be scheduled at other times.

For more information, contact Principal Patricia Strang at 815-895-5215 or pstrang@stmarysycamore.org.