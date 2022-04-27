Give DeKalb County offers multiple donation options

SYCAMORE – Now in its ninth year, Give DeKalb County offers donors multiple ways to support nonprofit organizations. Donors can give online from midnight to midnight on May 5 by visiting GiveDeKalbCounty.org. Between now and May 5, those who prefer to donate by check can print a donation form from the website and give by mail.

Give DeKalb County is coordinated by the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership, a program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation. The previous eight giving days combined have raised more than $5.3 million for participating nonprofit organizations.

“A record number of nonprofit organizations have registered this year from communities throughout DeKalb County,” Grants and DCNP Director Ben Bingle said in a news release. “The collective impact of these organizations is incredible and we appreciate all of the donors who plan to support the nonprofit community during Give DeKalb County 2022.”

Donations can be made online by credit card, debit card, ACH transfer, or Mobile Wallet from midnight to midnight on May 5 at GiveDeKalbCounty.org. Donors giving by check can print a donation form from the website, complete the form indicating the organization(s), and donation amount(s), then write a single check for the total amount payable to “DCCF.” Checks can be mailed to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178. There is no in-person donation event planned. Additional giving details are online at GiveDeKalbCounty.org/Info/Ways-to-Give.

In 2021, Give DeKalb County attracted 8,353 donations from donors in 44 different states and four countries around the world.

“Donors can visit the website now to learn more about the participating organizations,” Bingle said in the release. “Regardless of if you give online or by mail, your donation is boosted by the Bonus Pool, which means your generosity goes even further during Give DeKalb County.”

Each donation made during Give DeKalb County leverages a percentage of the Bonus Pool, which is made possible by the support of community partners. A full list of community partners and media sponsors is available at GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

The minimum online donation amount is $5 and there is no minimum for mailed donations. For a list of participating organizations or for more information about Give DeKalb County 2022, visit GiveDeKalbCounty.org, or contact Ben Bingle at ben@dekalbccf.org. Those interested can also follow the giving day on Facebook and Instagram.