Sephora makeup store to open inside DeKalb Kohl’s

DeKALB - A French makeup and care product business will open up a branch inside the Kohl’s store in DeKalb on Friday.

According to a news release from the company, a new Sephora store will set up shop at 2070 Sycamore Road, inside the DeKalb Kohl’s. It’s one of 400 new locations for the makeup store that Kohl’s announced this year. Sephora will have its grand opening on Friday in DeKalb.

In February, Kohl’s announced that this year the store would add 400 Sephora shops in 36 states.

Inside the 2,500-square-foot Sephora in DeKalb, shoppers will find an assortment of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands, including beauty brands such as Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection, according to the news release.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Sephora at Kohl’s closer to millions more of our customers nationwide through this 400 store expansion,” Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer, said in a news release.

The Sephora store can be found at the front of the Kohl's in DeKalb, which store officials said allows it to maximize retail space.




























