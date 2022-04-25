DeKalb community cleanup for Earth Day rescheduled for Friday

DeKALB - A DeKalb-area community clean-up was postponed for a week due to strong storms on Earth Day last Friday, and is now rescheduled for this Friday, April 29.

Local cleanup group, Trash Squirrels, have partnered with Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District, Nestle, Northern Illinois University and the DeKalb Park District to celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up the NIU West Lagoon. The event is still scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and last until noon Friday.

Those who wish to attend the event must pre-register and sign a wavier form through NIU website http://go.niu.edu/CommCleanUp22.

Cleanups will occur also at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road; Welsh Park, 651 Russell Road; Rotary Park, 1504 E. State St.; and Boardman/Pappas Park, Hillcrest Drive and Fotis Drive, all in DeKalb. According to a news release, participants will work together to clean up debris and trash at some of DeKalb’s most popular locations.

Once signed up, participants will be assigned a starting location at one of the following sites listed above. Lunch will be served at the Hopkins Park shelter following the clean-up.

Staff will be on-site during all cleanup events to provide directions and supplies, but participants are encouraged to bring buckets and gloves. For any additional information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-6663.







