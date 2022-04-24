Demmer, Keicher to host free job fair in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – Area residents looking for employment or interested in pursuing a new career path are invited to attend a free job fair hosted by state Reps. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, and Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 4, at Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 W. Bethany Road in Sycamore.

More than 40 area employers looking to hire for open positions will be on hand to accept résumés, answer questions, and discuss career opportunities. Career professionals from Kishwaukee College will offer a workshop at 10 a.m. on job searching and tips for success. WorkNet Batavia will offer a workshop at 11 a.m. on “Making a Great Impression: Résumé & Interviewing Tips!”

Attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of résumés.

Participating employers include 3M, Able Hearts, Adecco Staffing, American NTN Bearing Manufacturing Corp., Becker Law Office, Compass Staffing Solutions, DeKalb County Clerk, DeKalb County Government, DeKalb County Rehab, Employment & Employer Services, FedEx Ground, Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois, Glidden Florist, Illinois Central Management Services, Illinois Crafted Hospitality Group, Illinois Conservation Police, Illinois Department of Children & Family Services, Illinois Department of Corrections, Illinois Department of Human Services, Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police, Illinois Tollway, Integrity Trade Services, International Paper, In the Swim/Leslie’s Pools, John B. Sanfillippo & Son, Kishwaukee College, Kishwaukee Family YMCA, Liberty Village Rochelle, Manpower, Maplehurst Farms, Meyers Motor Transportation Co., Mortenson, Northwestern Medicine, PACE, Peerless-AV, Peoplelink Staffing, Pipefitters Local Union 597, Realclean Aircraft Detailing, Rochelle Community Hospital, Rochelle Foods, Ron’s Heating & Air Conditioning, Spectrum Preferred Meats, Swenson Spreader, The Suter Co., UPS, Wehrli Custom Fabrication and WorkNet Batavia.

Demmer represents the 90th District which includes portions of Ogle, Lee, DeKalb and La Salle counties. Keicher represents the 70th District which includes portions of DeKalb, Kane, and Boone counties.