Assessment exemption available for older DeKalb County residents

SYCAMORE – Applications for the 2022 Senior Citizen Assessment Freeze Exemption for qualified DeKalb County residents age 65 and older are now available.

The senior assessment freeze is an exemption that allows qualified older adults to freeze their assessment at a base year value. The deadline to apply for the exemption is July 1.

The exemption is equal to the difference between the current assessed value and the frozen base year value. The exemption freezes the assessed value only. The exemption does not freeze property taxes. The exemption is not a “pay-back” program, and should not be confused with the Real Estate Tax Deferral Program through the Treasurer’s office.

To qualify for the exemption, the owner must be age 65 or older, have owned and lived in the property as their primary residence for the last two Jan. 1, and have a total household income of $65,000 or less for 2021. Residents who are filing for the senior freeze exemption are asked to bring the front page of their 2021 (1040) Federal Income Tax form and Schedule 1, if applicable for all household members. If federal income taxes are not filed, the Social Security 1099 statement is required, along with all 1099 statements received for 2021 income, for all household members. The form no longer requires a notary.

For more information, call the Chief County Assessment Office at 815-895-7120. Office staff will be available to help applicants complete the exemption form when filing in person.