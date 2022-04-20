DeKalb’s St. Mary School to host drive-thru dinner

DeKALB – St. Mary Catholic School will partner with The Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., to host a drive-thru dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.

According to a news release, funds from the fundraiser will be to used to help close the tuition gap for the school and help a local family business.

Each dinner costs $17 and will include three pieces of fried chicken served with gravy, buttered corn, mashed potatoes, a fresh baked biscuit and coleslaw.

The dinners must be purchased in advance at st-mary-home-school-fundraisers.myshopify.com or www.lincolninntogo.com. The deadline is Monday, April 25.

To learn more about St. Mary School, call Ashley Davis at 815-756-7905 or visit stmaryschooldekalb.org.