DeKalb Park District to host Community Clean-Up Days on Earth Day

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District invites the public to participate in a series of Community Clean-Up Days beginning 10 a.m. to noon on Earth Day Friday at multiple locations throughout DeKalb.

Cleanups will occur at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road; Welsh Park, 651 Russell Road; Rotary Park, 1504 E. State St.; and Boardman/Pappas Park, Hillcrest Drive and Fotis Drive. According to a news release, participants will work together to clean up debris and trash at some of DeKalb’s most popular locations.

The DeKalb Park District will be teaming up with Northern Illinois University, the city of DeKalb, the Trash Squirrels, and Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District for the event. Lunch will be provided at the Hopkins Park Shelter following the cleanups. Registration and a signed waiver are required at go.niu.edu/Comm

The DeKalb Park District also will have two cleanup events at Prairie Park, 401 Clifford Drive, to remove invasive plant species. The Great Garlic Mustard Hunt, an event to remove the invasive garlic mustard plant species, from 9 to 11 a.m. May 7. The second event will be the Dame’s Rocket Debacle, to remove the dame’s rocket invasive species, from 9 to 11 a.m. June 4. Volunteers for the Dame’s Rocket Debacle will meet near the Disc Golf Course. Registration is not required on any of the invasive species cleanup days

Staff will be on-site during all cleanup events to provide directions and supplies, but participants are encouraged to bring buckets and gloves. For information, please visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-6663.