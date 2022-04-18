Heartland Bank to host ‘More for You’ event

GENOA – Heartland Bank and Trust Co. will host a “More For You” event from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 22 at its local branches.

Offices are located at 327 W. Main St., Genoa; 913 S. Fourth St., DeKalb; 124 S. Main St., Sycamore; and 1985 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

During the event, businesses, residents and customers are invited to join the event in-branch or online. The celebration will include one-day-only offers, gifts and the chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.

Heartland bank and Trust Co. is a community bank headquartered in Bloomington with assets of approximately $4.2 billion. The bank has offices in central and northern Illinois and eastern Iowa. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers.

For information on the More for You event and the bank, visit www.hbtbank.com.