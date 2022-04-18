Girls on the Run builds confidence, connection

DeKALB – The Girls on the Run program is up and running in DeKalb County.

Almost 200 girls in grades 3-5 meet twice a week for eight weeks with trained mentors at the Annie Glidden North neighborhood and Cortland, Genoa, Hiawatha, Lincoln, Littlejohn, North Grove, Southeast, St. Mary’s DeKalb, Tyler and West elementary schools to learn critical life skills and to find strength in their connectedness.

During the first weeks of lessons, attendees learn about what it means to be part of a team. The girls also take time to learn more about one another, celebrate things they have in common and the things that make them unique.

The rest of the lessons cover topics that address self-talk, putting an end to gossip, handling emotions, and using their star power. The girls also will design and implement a community impact project. At the end of the eight weeks, girls will celebrate with an end-of-the-season 5K. This year’s event will be held May 14 at Northern Illinois University.

Girls on the Run recently partnered with Opportunity DeKalb and Northern Illinois University to work toward ensuring access to all who want to participate.

To learn more about Girls on the Run or to sign up for the Girls on the Run 5K, visit www.gotrnwil.org.