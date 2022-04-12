St. Paul’s Episcopal Church holding Holy Week and Easter services

DeKALB - St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will have Holy Week and Easter Services beginning Thursday, April 14 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 900 Normal Road, DeKalb.

According to a news release, the St. Paul Episcopal Church services include:

-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. The St. Paul’s choir will sing “Ave Verum Corpus” by W. A. Mozart, with a solo by soprano Freyja Rasmussen-Johns.

-Noon on Friday, April 15. The service will feature a traditional reading of St. John’s Passion and the choir performance of “And No Bird Sang” by Douglas Wagner.

-9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 17. The service will include the ighting the new Paschal Fire and procession, with the church choir singing “The Exsultet” led by cantors Freyja Rasmussen-Johns, Kelsey Crawford-Scott, Rick Johns, Tom Skuzinski, and Lorraine Langer and “The Day of Resurrection.”

St. Paul’s will also have an Easter brunch in the Parish Hall following the Easter morning’s service.

All services will be live-streamed on YouTube and Zoom. Links are on the parish website, www.stpaulsdekalb.org. For more information, contact the church at 815-756-4888 or visit our website at www.stpaulsdekalb.org.