DeKalb police urge driver vigilance during Distracted Driving Awareness Month

DeKALB - DeKalb police are reminding drivers to put down their phones and focus on the road while marking Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

According to a news release, the DeKalb Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies around Illinois throughout April.

Drivers should also expect to see an increase in law enforcement efforts to stop and ticket distracted drivers this month.

The distracted driving campaign is being administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal traffic safety funds.

During a recent St. Patrick’s Day safety campaign conducted by the DeKalb Police Department, DeKalb police issued six traffic citations for speeding. One driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, around 26,004 people died in U.S. crashes which involved a distracted driver between 2012 and 2019.