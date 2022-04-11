DeKalb business doubles incentive for Paint-A-Plug program

DeKALB – A DeKalb business is doubling an incentive for community members who want to help beautify the city by taking part in the Paint-A-Plug program.

The DeKalb Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission recently announced another year of the Paint-A-Plug initiative, where the community is encouraged to adopt a fire hydrant and turn it into a work of art.

There is no specific theme for the fire hydrants, but artists are encouraged to incorporate elements of the community or their neighborhood into their art. Previous creations have included an ear of corn, a Northern Illinois University Huskie and a pharaoh across from the Egyptian Theatre.

While no fee is required to participate in the Paint-A-Plug program, approved artists are responsible for providing their own materials for painting, and that’s where OC Creative comes in.

OC Creative has pledged to donate $100 to this year’s Paint-A-Plug artists to help defray some of the cost of materials.

“For the first 25 people who finish a Paint-A-Plug this year, improving their neighborhoods and expanding the art scene of our community, we would be delighted to provide a stipend to each one,” OC Creative President and Creative Director Brian Oster said in a news release.

A $50 incentive was offered by the business last year. That supported several projects including a design dedicated to Northwestern Medicine nurses and two by the Basics DeKalb County program.

Paint-A-Plug is not limited to only DeKalb residents. The CCEC encourages NIU students and alumni, DeKalb School District students and faculty, employees of DeKalb businesses and area artists to participate.

Applications can be found at cityofdekalb.com/paintaplug. Submitted applications will be reviewed by the Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission, and once their design is approved, artists will have until Nov. 1 to paint their hydrant.

Questions on the program can be emailed to paintaplug@cityofdekalb.com.