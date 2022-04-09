VAC senior luncheon sites in DeKalb County to reopen

SYCAMORE – The Voluntary Action Center senior congregate luncheon sites are set to reopen for daily service after being closed for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Monday, April 11, VAC will host daily luncheons, Monday through Friday, at Taylor Street Plaza, 507 E. Taylor St., DeKalb. People who are age 60 and older are welcome to attend.

In Sandwich, luncheons will be offered at Fox Valley Community Services, 1406 Suydam Road, beginning Wednesday, April 13, featuring an Easter Garden Party. Luncheons will continue daily Monday through Friday thereafter. Pickups are always welcome.

VAC congregate dining is supported by Title 3 Older Americans Act and State of Illinois General Revenue funds through the Northern Illinois Area Agency on Aging, Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging and the local United Way Partner Agencies. VAC also accepts private donations.

The suggested meal donation is $4. No senior is ever refused a meal.